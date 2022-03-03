Fraser Health COVID-19 Immunization Clinics Shifting Focus From Adults to Kids

Surrey/Fraser Valley– With more than 90 per cent of eligible people 12 years and older across our region having received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Fraser Health is ramping down our large clinics to match demand. Our remaining COVID-19 clinics, along with 390 pharmacies across our region registered to administer COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 12 and over, will ensure sufficient capacity moving ahead.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccine, some of our remaining clinics will offer childhood immunizations. Fraser Health is providing an easy opportunity for children and youth to get up-to-date on immunizations such as the Tdap-IPV vaccine, which protects against tetanus diphtheria, whooping cough and polio, and the MMRV vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.

Parents can view the list of immunization clinics that will offer childhood and school-aged immunizations and book an appointment at Fraserhealth.ca/Childhoodimms.

These clinics are recommended for children four months of age or older. For children under four months old, please book appointments with your family physician, nurse practitioner or local Public Health unit.