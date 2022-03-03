Brian Minter is One of 31 Invested into the Order of British Columbia

Victoria – Thirty-one exceptional people will be invested into the Order of British Columbia during a ceremony at Government House on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Recipients from 2020, 2021 and three recipients unable to attend their ceremonies in previous years will be honoured.

British Columbians are invited to watch the hybrid investiture ceremony, which will be streamed at https://youtu.be/BWyklTLN8hA.

“As chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am honoured to share congratulations to all being invested into the order,” stated Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia. “Your contributions to your communities and to the province are remarkable, and this recognition of your service to British Columbians is richly deserved. I look forward to the investiture and the opportunity to celebrate all new members.”

“Congratulations to the newest members of the Order of B.C. Thank you for your passion, your hard work and the gifts you share with others,” said Premier John Horgan. “Your achievements and accomplishments create a better B.C. for us all.”

Recipients being invested this evening are:

Chief Joe Alphonse of 150 Mile House

The late Shashi Assanand of Richmond

Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver

Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos (virtual)

Ryan Beedie of West Vancouver

Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver

Dr. Gary Birch, OC, of Vancouver (virtual)

Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria

Michael Bublé of Burnaby (virtual)

Shirley Chan of Vancouver

Neil Cook, MGC, of Cranbrook

Jane Coop, CM, of Vancouver

Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver

Debra Doucette of North Vancouver

Paul George of Gibsons

Rusty Goepel, of Vancouver

Dr. Bonnie Henry of Victoria

John Horton of Delta

Dr. Mel Krajden of Vancouver

Carol A. Lee of Vancouver

Dr. James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver

Brian Minter, CM, of Chilliwack

Dr. Janet Nadine Mort of Central Saanich

Professor Andrew Petter, CM, QC of Victoria

Tracy Porteous of Victoria

Dr. Dolph Schluter of Vancouver

Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver

Marvin Storrow, QC, of Vancouver

Carole Taylor, OC, of Vancouver

Ruth Williams of Kamloops

The Order of B.C. is the Province’s highest honour. Since its inception in 1989, 475 British Columbians have been appointed to the Order from all regions of the province.

As well as the Order of B.C., people may nominate individuals for the Medal of Good Citizenship. The medal recognizes citizens for their exceptional long-term service and contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward. The medal reflects their generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to community life. Nominations are accepted year-round.