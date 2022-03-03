BC’s Scrap Tire Recycling Program Turns 30

Victoria – Tire Stewardship BC (“TSBC”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of scrap tires in British Columbia, today announced that B.C.’s scrap tire program has been recycling tires for over 30 years, and it is the oldest recycling program in Canada. Since the scrap tire recycling program was first established in B.C. in 1991, over 100 million tires have been recycled in the province.

Due to 30th anniversary celebrations being postponed last year because of the pandemic, TSBC will be celebrating throughout 2022 by partnering with BC-wide organizations and events that focus on recycling and environmental sustainability. In addition, several community tire collection events are scheduled across the province throughout the year.

“Tire Stewardship BC and all our dedicated tire processors, haulers and retailers across the province have worked extremely hard over the years to create an effective and efficient tire recycling program, and as a result it has grown into the most successful recycling program in North America. Every year in B.C. the equivalent of more than five million scrap vehicle tires are recycled into new, durable, and environmentally friendly products, with 100 per cent all scrap tires collected re-purposed within the province,” said Rosemary Sutton, Executive Director, Tire Stewardship BC. “In celebration of TSBC’s 30th anniversary, we are excited to be partnering with passionate and innovative community organizations that are creating unique events that help to educate British Columbians on tire recycling and environmental sustainability.”

TSBC will also providing grants to B.C. organizations that are planning to use recycled tire products in their community developments throughout the year. Grants go towards a variety of projects including rubber surfacing for playgrounds, water parks, fitness areas, walkways, running tracks, and playing fields. Municipalities, registered non-profit community groups or organizations, schools, and First Nations and Métis settlements can apply for grants at TSBC.ca until March 17, 2022.

For more information on TSBC community grant program visit: https://tsbc.ca/community-events-programs/the-tsbc-community-grant-program/.

Visit https://www.rcbc.ca/recyclepedia/search to search for tire recycling locations throughout the province.

About Tire Stewardship BC

Tire Stewardship BC is a not-for-profit society formed to accept responsibility for the provincial scrap tires recycling program. Tire Stewardship BC was founded in 2003 by the Tire & Rubber Association of Canada, The Retail Council of Canada, and the Western Canada Tire Dealers, with the addition of the New Car Dealers Association of BC in 2007, and it continues to be governed by a Board that is made up of representatives from these four organizations. Tire Stewardship BC focuses on collecting scrap vehicle and bike tires and recycling them into new things including playground surfaces, athletic tracks, horse mats, and garden mulch. Since 1991, over 100 million tires have been recycled in B.C.

Extended Producer Responsibility is a provincial government strategy to place the responsibility for end-of-life product management on the producer and consumers of a product, not the general taxpayer. For more information on Tire Stewardship BC, visit http://www.tsbc.ca.