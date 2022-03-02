UFV March for Sustainability Series – Various Events Including Earth Day in March

Fraser Valley – Practise what you preach. That’s the approach UFV has continuously taken after making sustainability a top priority by aligning with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and forming partnerships and initiatives with students and different departments. Whether it is dropping plastic bags or implementing solar panels, UFV is actively seeking and implementing new ways of going green.

And this month is no exception.

UFV’s School of Land Use and Environmental Change and the Office of Sustainability will host the March for Sustainability education series, featuring special events Wednesday of the month, with in person and virtual options. There are 10 departments and student groups, as well as multiple external organizations, involved with the various events.

“We’re trying to make it as convenient as possible to help our UFV community engage in the sustainability conversation,” says Stefania Pizzirani, an assistant professor in UFV’s School of Land Use and Environmental Change (SLUEC). “Hopefully these events will inspire people to do a little more, ask questions, and get involved.”

While there are many sustainability initiatives, the School of Land Use and Environmental Change and the Office of Sustainability chose topics and causes that were important to students and UFV employees, according to a Sustainability Survey conducted by the Office of Sustainability in Fall 2021.

“The survey showed that students want more events on campus focused on sustainability,” says Jennifer Martel, sustainability coordinator on UFV’s Campus Planning and Facilities Management team. “That was part of this inspiration for making March for Sustainability happen.”

“For example, pollinator gardens and community gardens had registered highly on the list of things that people around campus would like to see happen or learn more about,” adds Pizzirani. “So we merged different ideas, realizing that it might be better to host them alongside each other.”

The School of Land Use and Environmental Change and the Office of Sustainability plan on making the March of Sustainability an annual event and grow it even further next year.

“Many people are dealing with an unprecedented amount of climate anxiety and it’s important to provide them with ways to get involved and become change makers,” says Martel.

Schedule of events

Wed, March 2 — Pollinator Garden Education (Abbotsford and Chilliwack)

A joint effort between UFV Biology, UFV Agriculture Technology, and the UFV School of Land Use and Environmental Change, this session, offered on two campuses, will focus on plant biodiversity, native pollinators, and plant maintenance.



Wed, March 9 — Clothing Exchange and Repair Fair (Abbotsford)

Learn how to make simple repairs to clothing, discuss gender equality issues and strategies in the global clothing industry, explore environmental literature on the topic, and exchange used clothes with others.The Clothing Exchange and Repair Fair is organized by the UFV School of Land Use and Environmental Change, the SLUEC Student Association, and the UFV Global Development Studies program, with sponsorship by IYAQÁWTXW: House of Transformation funding.



Wed, March 16 — Early Earth Day (Abbotsford)

The Early Earth Day event on the Abbotsford campus will showcase strategies for many leading environmental issues. This event is being organized by the UFV School of Land Use & Environmental Change in collaboration with the City of Abbotsford, Fraser Valley Watershed Coalition, Fraser Valley Conservancy, Invasive Species Council of BC, UFV Culinary Arts, and UFV Agriculture Technology.



Wed, March 23 — Sustainability Career Panel (online)

The Sustainability Career Panel will be an online event where attendees will hear from industry professionals, recent graduates, and professors working in the broad and evolving field of sustainability. Presented by the UFV Office of Sustainability, the UFV School of Land Use and Environmental Change and the UFV Centre for Experiential and Career Education, and sponsored by the UFV School of Business.



Wed, March 30 — Professional Designation Information Session (online)

The Professional Designation Information Session is the final event of the series and will be held online. Attendees will hear from a panel of professional designation experts and will learn how professional designations can help their future careers. The event will be presented by UFV Biology, UFV Agriculture Technology, and the UFV School of Land Use and Environmental Change.