Small Business Profile – Kofifi.Design.Co – Refurbishing Furnishings, Arts Pieces and more￼

Kofifi.Design.Co is a Chilliwack small business featuring handmade, handpainted repurposed furnishings, art pieces, fun hats and funky trousers.

The website is www.kofifico.com.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/kerryradloffkofifico/?ref=page_internal

Kerry Radloff describes herself and her business:

I’m South African – uprooted and now living in British Columbia, Canada.

I grew up there and have travelled and lived in several countries on the African continent. South Africa. Malawi. Tanzania. Kenya. Zanzibar. Uganda. Namibia. Botswana. Zimbabwe.