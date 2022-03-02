Small Business Profile – Kofifi.Design.Co – Refurbishing Furnishings, Arts Pieces and more￼

Fraser Valley – FVN started out as a small independent media business. Our motto is to help other small businesses with their story.
Kofifi.Design.Co is a Chilliwack small business featuring handmade, handpainted repurposed furnishings, art pieces, fun hats and funky trousers.
The website is www.kofifico.com.
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/kerryradloffkofifico/?ref=page_internal
Kerry Radloff describes herself and her business:
I’m South African – uprooted and now living in British Columbia, Canada.
I grew up there and have travelled and lived in several countries on the African continent. South Africa. Malawi. Tanzania. Kenya. Zanzibar. Uganda. Namibia. Botswana. Zimbabwe.
