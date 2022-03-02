Skip to content

Small Business Profile – Kofifi.Design.Co – Refurbishing Furnishings, Arts Pieces and more￼

  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Small Business Profile – Kofifi.Design.Co – Refurbishing Furnishings, Arts Pieces and more￼

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Fraser Valley – FVN started out as a small independent media business. Our motto is to help other small businesses with their story.

Kofifi.Design.Co is a Chilliwack small business featuring handmade, handpainted repurposed furnishings, art pieces, fun hats and funky trousers.

The website is www.kofifico.com.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/kerryradloffkofifico/?ref=page_internal

Kerry Radloff describes herself and her business:

I’m South African – uprooted and now living in British Columbia, Canada.

I grew up there and have travelled and lived in several countries on the African continent. South Africa. Malawi. Tanzania. Kenya. Zanzibar. Uganda. Namibia. Botswana. Zimbabwe.

Kerry Radloff

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

5 × 5 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts