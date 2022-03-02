RCMP searching the Valley For Prolific Car Thief – Clayton Ken Neilsen

Maple Ridge/Fraser Valley – Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a prolific car thief.

On December 12, 2021, Clayton Ken Nielsen was arrested in Maple Ridge after being observed operating a stolen vehicle. Mr. Nielsen was charged and released with numerous conditions, one of which was to report directly to a recovery house in Surrey which he failed to do and an arrest warrant has been issued. Police have exhausted all investigative avenues of locating Mr. Nielsen and are now appealing to the public.

Nielsen is a prolific car thief with ties to Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, and Surrey. He is known to go anywhere in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver, and Fraser Valley. He is not considered dangerous to the public but police advise to call 911 and not engage directly with him.

If you have information about Clayton Ken Nielsen’s whereabouts, please contact police at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.