Mounties Make Multiple Arrests in Oak Street Guns and Drug Bust in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – A search warrant executed by the Chilliwack RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit resulted in multiple arrests as well as the seizure of drugs and guns.

On Thursday, February 24, the Chilliwack RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant in the 9700 block of Oak Street in Chilliwack. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of bulk quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as two loaded firearms.

This location was of particular concern given its proximity to a community park and two child care centres, says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. Our Members continue to work diligently to take illegal drugs and firearms off the streets.

The Chilliwack RCMP reminds the public to report any illegal or suspicious activity to police at (604)-792-4611 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).