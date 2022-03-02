February 2022 Weather Was A Little Drier Than Average

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack, B.C.) – For the 5th consecutive year, February precipitation totals were below normal.

Variable February 2022 30 Year Average Mean Maximum 8.03 C 8.1 C Mean Minimum 1.83 C 1.2 C Mean Temperature 4.93 C 4.7 C Rainfall 104.0 mm 177.8 mm Snowfall 3.8 cm. 17.0 cm Total Precipitation 107.8 mm 194.8 mm Days of Rain 13 days 15 days Days of Snow 2 days 3 days Total Days of Precipitation 15 days 17 days Frosts 8 10 Relative humidity average 73.93 % .

With a Pacific frontal system, from the Gulf of Alaska, clashing with modified arctic air, February 2nd (Groundhog Day/Candlemas Day) was cold with a light 2.8 cm snow fall.

For the next couple of weeks, with a ridge of high pressure remaining in close proximity to B.C., weather conditions were generally dry and mild. Beneath clear sunny skies, with dry outflow winds reducing the relative humidity to 22%, on February 12th temperatures peaked for the month at 14.5°C, 7.6°C above normal.

On February 21st, wintry conditions returned as an arctic air mass settled over the province. Temperatures fell to -6.5°C, 7.3 °C below normal, with strong gusty outflow winds producing a wind chill of -15°C on February 23rd. However unlike other towns and cities in B.c., no cold temperature records occurred in Chilliwack. With only a 1 cm overnight snowfall, road conditions in the Fraser Valley were icy on the morning of February 24th .

Typical mild, wet conditions returned at months end.

Mean February temperatures were close to normal.

However with La Nina, the 2021/22 winter mean temperatures were at 2.55°C, 0.61°C below normal, the coldest winter since 2016/17.

Continuing the past >30-year trend of milder winters, T Sum 200 occurred early on February 18th, compared to the March 10th average.

For the 5th consecutive year, February precipitation totals were 44.66 % below normal, which included snowfall at 77.65% below normal.

The 2022 total precipitation to date is 328.5 mm on 32 days compared to the average of 458.5 mm on 36 days.

Total winter 2021/2022 precipitation is at 508.3 mm on 55 days compared to the average of 752.9 mm on 58 days. This includes the winter snowfall at 101.2 cm, close to the 104.6 cm average.

It was the driest winter since 2016/17.(427.2 mm.)