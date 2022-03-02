Convicted Killer Allan Schoenborn’s Annual Review Hearing – Thursday March 3

Merritt/Vancouver/Port Coquitlam – Allan Schoenborn’s annual review hearing cancelled for 2021 and all conditions remain in place until March 2022.

That FVN story is here.

Family spokesperson Dave Teixeira took to social media to remind media and the public that the next hearing is Thursday March 3.

In March 2020, the three time Merritt child killer Allan Schoenborn was granted unescorted leave into the community at the Director’s discretion. There was no condition for the Hospital (Colony Farms in Coquitlam) to notify RCMP, family or community in advance of these outings.

He remains detained.

Schoenborn is banned from possessing guns or weapons, from using drugs or alcohol other than as directed by a doctor, and from having any contact with the victims’ family.

Schoenborn has been held at the Colony Farm facility since 2010, when he was found not criminally responsible for the 2008 killings of his 10-year-old daughter and two sons aged eight and five in Merritt.

The court ruled he was experiencing psychosis at the time and thought he was saving his children from sexual and physical abuse, though no evidence suggested this was the case.

He has tried for some form of travel and freedom a number of times since his conviction.

His ex-wife Darcie Clarke, who was tormented by the deaths and then the continuing court cases, died in May 2019.

At that time. the family spokesperson, Dave Teixeria, says family on both sides do not believe Shoenborn is anywhere near ready for any form of release and freedom.