Agassiz Speedway AGM Results, Spring Clean Up is Saturday March 5

Agassiz(with files from Shayla Doble) – The annual (and twice delayed due to COVID) AGM for Agassiz Speedway was held March 1 at the Agassiz Agriculture Building.

The 2022 Board of Agassiz Speedway

President Position: Andy Bodnar (re-elected)

1st Vice President : Barbara Ten Bos (re-elected)

2nd Vice President : Billy Beasley (new)

Secretary: Connie Silas (re-elected)

Treasurer: Pat Schepanowsky (re-elected)

The annual Speedway Spring Clean up is Saturday march 5 and everyone is welcome. Please bring work gloves.

Agassiz Speedway season starts Saturday May 7 with the Mel Powers Classic Season opener presented by Carstar / Hope Autobody featuring Mini, Street, Hornets & Midgets.

Info Line 604-792-FAST (3278) or info@agassizspeedway.com