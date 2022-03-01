United Way Received $500K in MicroGrants for Local Flood Relief

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – United Way British Columbia received a $500,000 grant from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Southern Railway of British Columbia (SRY) and the Washington Companies. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is the charitable arm of the Washington Companies. The grant will help Fraser Valley residents affected by BC flooding to address ongoing food, trauma and mental health needs through the United for the Fraser Valley: Community Re-builder Initiative.

Fraser Valley community members who want to support rebuilding and recovery can apply for a Local Love microgrant at www.uwlm.ca/united-way-local-love-fund-application/. For more information on the communities we’re working with, visit: www.uwlm.ca/sumasprairie and www.uwlm.ca/yarrow.