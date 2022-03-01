Skip to content

Person Walking Along Highway 1 at Sumas, Killed in Accident with Transport Driver

Abbotsford – On Monday Night ( February 28th,@8:43PM), Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a serious collision within the westbound lanes of Highway 1 west of the Sumas exit.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a pedestrian struck by a commercial vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was transported to hospital, but sadly has succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle driver was uninjured, remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Impaired driving is not a factor.

AbbyPD Patrol Officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), remain on scene and are in the early stages of this investigation.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Highway 1 just before the collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225AbbyPD File 2022-8590

