Chilliwack Jets Year End Dinner and Awards

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Jets send a shout out to Earls’ Chilliwack for hosting the team’s year end dinner and awards.



The Jets award winners for the 2021-22 season were as follows:



Team MVP Caleb Garet

Most Offensive Player Brendan Williamson

Top Defensman: Sebastian Pankiw

Rookie of the Year: Reilley Kotai

Unsung Hero Wyatt Dyck

Most Improved Player Kolby Koran

Coach’s Pick Colby Brooks



Thanks to all the team sponsors, billets and fans for the great support this season this program would not be possible without you.



Stay tuned for off season announcements and see you in the Fall.

2022 Chilliwack Jets Team Awards – Feb 2022/Facebook