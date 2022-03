Chilliwack – The viewing platforms along the Heron Colony Loop in the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve have been reinstated in their original location.

This is part of the mass damage repair program for trails in Chilliwack after the November rains,flooding and the damage caused by the run off.

The City of Chilliwack thanks you for your patience while crews continue to repair damaged parks and trails infrastructure.

Heron Colony Loop in the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve/City of Chilliwack/Feb 2022

Heron Colony Loop in the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve/City of Chilliwack/Feb 2022