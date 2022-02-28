Skip to content

INTERVIEW – Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden on Leaving Russia for Home as Ukraine Conflict Grows – Next Competition is Back in Europe Mid-March

Cultus Lake/Kamloops – Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden was supposed to be back on the World Cup circuit after finishing 9th in Men’s Ski Cross at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

He and his Alpine Canada team mates were in Russia for a ski event when they and FIS – the International Ski Federation, made sure all athletes were safely out of the country.

Reece and his Team Canada crew noted that when they saw the Ukrainian athletes in Beijing at the closing ceremonies,it was a strange feeling knowing he was going home to prep for the next event and they were going home to a possible war (which has now happened). Reece also noted that the IOC moratorium of any aggressive conflict was clearly broken by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Currently Reece is in Kamloops, back to his training regiment and preparing for a trip to an FIS event in Austria from March 11 to 13.

Reece spoke with FVN News Director Don Lehn:

Reece Howden/Cultus Lake Skiier 2022 Beijing Olympics/Shaw

