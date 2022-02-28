SUNDAY UPDATE – Cultus’ Skier Reece Howden Leaves Russia And Back Home as Ukraine Conflict Grows

Cultus Lake – From a Facebook post to Cultus lake Resident’s Page, Fay Quinlan Herle posted that Olympic Ski Cross Athlete Reece Howden was in Russia for an FIS event but has since left.

Howden was back on the World Cup circuit after finishing 9th in Men’s Ski Cross at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Sunday morning, Family were in touch with FVN stating that again, Reece is OK and he has returned home due to the Ukrainian invasion.

Russia will not host any more World Cup events organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS) this winter, the governing body said Friday.

Reece Howden Feb 2022/Facebook/YVR/Alex Howden

Facebook/Cutus Lake Residents