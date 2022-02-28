Blog/Opinion (The Write Stuff)- How to help Ukrainians from Chilliwack

Fraser Valley (Catherine Hercus/Sepro/The Write Stuff) – One day after Pink shirt day, an international day devoted to protesting bullying in all it’s forms, Russia invaded the Ukraine by land, sea and air.

I have never lived in a war torn country and have no idea what it is like to experience the terror and uncertainty currently facing Ukrainians. My heart goes out to all of the Ukrainians fleeing their country and for those who are staying whether by choice or necessity.

How can we help? Although we live thousands of miles away, there are a number of things we can do to offer aid.

First, we can write to our local MP and ask them to send much needed aid to the Ukraine. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress website has a sample letter which can be used.

Second, we can donate to several organizations who are providing aid. Local Chilliwack resident Chad Martz and his family live in Chilliwack. Chad is currently is in the Karpasian mountains in the western Ukraine helping Ukrainians flee their country. He works as the Director of Operations for Hungry For Life, a Chilliwack based organization at 45950 Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack, which is accepting donations on their website at hungryforlife.org/donate. This organization gives 100% of the proceeds to the communities in need, is a registered Canadian charity, and contributions are tax deductible. They support a number of countries including Cambodia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Haiti, Kenya, Malawi, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Uganda, and the Ukraine. For further information, check their website or call 604-703-0223 Monday to Friday form 9 to 4:30.

Chad was quoted by Global News saying “This affects so many different people, there’s a lot of anger, there’s a lot of frustration, there’s anxiety from those people who are currently in the conflict zone. So, people are not necessarily shocked as they’ve been dealing with the threat of this for eight years but now that it’s actually happening…it’s tough”.

Approximately 200,000 BC residents are of Ukrainian descent.

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation has a GoFundMe and donation portal, and are asking people on social media to use hashtag #HelpUkraineNow on social media to raise awareness. As of Thursday, they raised $1,228,340.

Charitable Foundation Voices of Children provides programs for Ukrainian children and accept donations at voices.org.ua.

The United Help Ukraine page is accepting donations for food, medical supplies and humanitarian relief.

In addition, the Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal, the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to help the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement respond.