UFV Sports Sunday – Women”s Rugby – Cascades Place 8th at Canada West Sevens Finale

Vancouver (Dan Kinvig) – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s rugby sevens club finished eighth at the final tournament of the Canada West Sevens Series, hosted at UBC’s Thunderbird Stadium.

The Cascades posted an 0-3 record in pool play on Friday – they fell 64-0 to tourney host and eventual silver medalist UBC, lost to Alberta by the same score, and dropped their final game 39-5 to Trinity Western. Juliana Carter scored the UFV try vs. the Spartans.

Head coach Alisah McPhee noted that her squad was up against it going in, with just eight players available to start the tournament due to injuries. By the TWU game, they were down to seven.

“We wanted to do was learn and be better each game, and we did that, even with a dwindling bench,” McPhee said. “Our girls supported each other, persevered, and did what we wanted to do – we kept with it defensively and offensively, and that led to finding a gap and Juliana was able to score.

“We learned some things, and we’re going to continue to work. Our season is done, but we’ve made some good connections with Trinity Western. So we’ll have some exhibition games, and we’re working on recruiting and rebuilding from here.”

The Victoria Vikes claimed the tourney title, defeating UBC 19-10 in the final to complete a gold-medal sweep of all three CW Sevens Series events this season. They also secured their fourth straight overall Canada West sevens conference championship.