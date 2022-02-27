Daimon Gardner Set to Join Chiefs in 2022/23 Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the commitment of Daimon Gardner for the 2022/23 season. The 2004-born forward currently has 74 points (37 goals, 37 assists) in just 26 games with Warroad High.

Chilliwack Chiefs/Daimon Gardner/Feb 2022

The 6’4, 210-pound power forward is committed to play NCAA hockey with Clarkson University and is eligible for the 2022 NHL entry draft.

With his size, skill, and speed, Gardner has recently been named a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award, which is given to the most outstanding senior high school hockey player in the state. The state of Minnesota is known for being home to some of the top high school hockey programs in North America.

“We are really excited to welcome Daimon and his family to the Chilliwack Chiefs organization,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “Daimon is an extremely talented player with big-time upside. This is a very committed, quality young man from a great family who is going to be a massive part of our program moving forward.”

“I am really excited to continue my development as a Chilliwack Chief next season. My family and I feel that Chilliwack is the best program for my development before moving on to Clarkson University,” said Gardner.

Gardner comes from a strong hockey family with all three of his sisters playing NCAA Division 1 hockey. The Gardner’s are from Migsi Sahgaigan First Nation (Eagle Lake, Ontario).

When deciding on where to play his junior hockey, Gardner connected with David Jimmie, Chief of Squiala First Nation and President of the Stó:lō Nation Chiefs’ Council.

“I am very excited to learn that the Chilliwack Chiefs have signed Daimon Gardner for next season. Daimon has already been on the radar for several NHL teams and I’m hoping that his presence in Chilliwack can encourage some of our First Nations youth to take up the game,” Jimmie continued. “Daimon is a great role model for kids to look up to with his incredible work ethic, amazing skill on the ice, willingness to learn, and his commitment to education all while carrying his values of humility and respect. Looking forward to watching him play next season as a Chilliwack Chief.”

Barry Douglas, Team Governor and Vice-President – Business Operations, echoed Jimmie’s excitement about Gardner joining the club.

“The Chiefs organization is all about family first values, positive leadership, and caring about their community. It didn’t take long to see that Daimon exemplifies all of these qualities as well as being a phenomenal hockey player. He is going to have a major impact on the ice and within our community next season,” he said.