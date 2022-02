Cultus Lake – From a Facebook post to Cultus lake Resident’s Page, Fay Quinlan Herle posted that Olympic Ski Cross Athlete Reece Howden was in Russia but has since left.

Howden was back on the World Cup circuit after finishing 9th in Men’s Ski Cross at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Sunday morning, Family were in touch with FVN stating that again, Reece is OK and there are plans to come back home as the Ukrainian invasion continues.

Facebook/Cutus Lake Residents