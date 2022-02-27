3 Minute Warning – Chase Claypool, The Game via VBN (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley (VBNsports) – Warren Andrews enjoys some quality time with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool at Ryder Lake Studios. Listen in as Chase shares some memories of his football journey starting with the Abbotsford Falcons at age 8 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He gives us the scoop on his honorary game, The Game, and updates us on his personal charity, Chasing Hope. All on this edition of the 3-Minute Warning.

Facebook Group: The Game – BCCFA Showcase

Facebook Page: BCCFA BC Community Football

@thegame5moremins

@bc_communityfootball