Chilliwack Giants Accepting Applications for 2022 Scholarships

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants are now accepting applications for their 2022 Scholarships.
Please have your applications in no later then May 13.
http://www.chilliwackgiants.com/…/chilliwack_giants…
CHILLIWACK GIANTS SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION RULES & REGULATIONS
- Chilliwack Minor Football (CMF) will offer a minimum of two and a maximum of eleven scholarships/bursaries for each year.
- Scholarships/bursaries shall be awarded by CMF to any successful applicant who has played or cheered with CMF for at least two seasons.
- The qualifications of recipients are as follows:
- Proceeding from Grade 12 to any university, post secondary institution or trades/journeyman program approved by the Scholarship/Bursary Committee or attending a post secondary institute and is under the age of 19 in the current application year.
- Must carry through a “B” average upon graduation if applying for the Academic scholarship.
- Must have demonstrated good citizenship, personality, and leadership.
- No outstanding dues or equipment owed to Chilliwack Minor Football, including registration fees, fundraising money, etc.
- CMF reserves the right to forego processing any applications from applicants who do not follow the rules and regulations of the application process.
- The funds will be withheld until such time as the applicant provides proof of payment of tuition and enrolment in post secondary education.
- A scholarship/bursary that is awarded but not redeemed within two years of the recipient receiving award will be deemed null and void and will be awarded to a new candidate in the following year.
APPLICATION PROCESS
- Applications must be received via email to k.ganske@chilliwackgiants.com by May 13th, 2022.
- Applications must be accompanied by the following:
- Cover letter telling us about yourself and why you feel you should be selected. Please also include a brief explanation of your study plans.
- Transcript of student’s marks from previous school year as well as current semester/term.
- Three letters of reference from the options below:
School principal, vice principal, school counsellor, teacher, CMF head coach or assistant coach, employer and/or family friend.
Successful Candidates will be notified by June 3rd.
No comment yet, add your voice below!