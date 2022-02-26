Chilliwack Giants Accepting Applications for 2022 Scholarships

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants are now accepting applications for their 2022 Scholarships.

Please have your applications in no later then May 13.

http://www.chilliwackgiants.com/…/chilliwack_giants…

CHILLIWACK GIANTS SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION RULES & REGULATIONS

Chilliwack Minor Football (CMF) will offer a minimum of two and a maximum of eleven scholarships/bursaries for each year. Scholarships/bursaries shall be awarded by CMF to any successful applicant who has played or cheered with CMF for at least two seasons. The qualifications of recipients are as follows:

Proceeding from Grade 12 to any university, post secondary institution or trades/journeyman program approved by the Scholarship/Bursary Committee or attending a post secondary institute and is under the age of 19 in the current application year. Must carry through a “B” average upon graduation if applying for the Academic scholarship. Must have demonstrated good citizenship, personality, and leadership. No outstanding dues or equipment owed to Chilliwack Minor Football, including registration fees, fundraising money, etc.

CMF reserves the right to forego processing any applications from applicants who do not follow the rules and regulations of the application process. The funds will be withheld until such time as the applicant provides proof of payment of tuition and enrolment in post secondary education. A scholarship/bursary that is awarded but not redeemed within two years of the recipient receiving award will be deemed null and void and will be awarded to a new candidate in the following year.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications must be received via email to k.ganske@chilliwackgiants.com by May 13th, 2022. Applications must be accompanied by the following:

Cover letter telling us about yourself and why you feel you should be selected. Please also include a brief explanation of your study plans. Transcript of student’s marks from previous school year as well as current semester/term. Three letters of reference from the options below:

School principal, vice principal, school counsellor, teacher, CMF head coach or assistant coach, employer and/or family friend.

Successful Candidates will be notified by June 3rd.