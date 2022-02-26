UPDATE – Chilliwack Chiefs Honour First Responders with 2022 Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Awards, Agassiz Speedway’s Shayla Doble in the House

Chilliwack – On Satuday February 26, the Chilliwack Chiefs and the Chilliwack Coliseum combined for a special Salute to First Responders featuring the Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Awards, presented by Joint Force Tactical.

This took place before the 7PM puck-drop between the Nanaimo Clippers and the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Awards were presented by Chilliwack Chiefs alumni, with support from the Hutchinson family.

Hutchinson, a volunteer firefighter, and former Chilliwack Chief died tragically in 2016. Since then, the Chiefs have honoured his life and commitment to service by partnering with local first responders to celebrate their own each year.

Award recipients were each nominated by their peers for demonstrating excellence in their field and exceptional community service. This season’s recipients include members of the Chilliwack Fire Department, Correctional Service of Canada, BC Ambulance Service, Chilliwack Search & Rescue, Chilliwack General Hospital, and the Chilliwack RCMP.

Also on hand were Agassiz Speedway’s Shayla Doble who was recently in the news. The Penticton based single mom is also a race car driver in both Penticton and Agassiz.

Tyler Buck – Correctional Service of Canada

Tyler has been a Correctional Officer at both Kent Institution and currently Mountain Institution for 15 years. Tyler not only has the respect of his peers and managers but also from the offender population. His interpersonal skills allow him to de-escalate situations with minimal effort. Tyler also stepped up in his own time to help transport people and goods up and down the Fraser River, providing food and supplies to local indigenous communities and those stuck in Hope BC during the Fraser Valley Floods.

Tracy Stoneson – Chilliwack General Hospital

Tracy has been a critical care nurse for 15 years and currently serves as the Emergency Room Manager at the Chilliwack General Hospital, a role she took on at the height of the pandemic. She has also served as the hospital’s patient care coordinator in the ICU. Tracy is well respected among her peers as she not only provides top-level care for those in need but because of her passion for educating and mentoring those around her.

Cameron Mayhew – Paramedic, BC Emergency Health Services

Cameron Mayhew has been a dedicated paramedic in BC for over 30 years with almost 20 of those being in Chilliwack. Cameron is always willing to step up and support his team. He is passionate about the physical and mental wellness of paramedics and other first responders – both when on calls and after.

Josef Seywerd – Chilliwack Search & Rescue

Josef first joined Chilliwack Search & Rescue in 1995. He has served on the Executive as Treasurer. Not only is Josef a Level 3 First Aid Responder but is a member of the Hets Team (helicopter long line extraction). Josef is a lifetime member who has given thousands of hours of his timeout in the field on SAR calls.

Lt. Lisa Axelson – Chilliwack Fire Dept-

Lt. Lisa Axelson has been a firefighter in Chilliwack for 20 years. In 2008 she was promoted to fire inspector and then fire prevention officer in 2018. Lt. Axelson’s passion is to make sure our community is safer through education and prevention. She has educated thousands throughout her time with CFD and is a major resource to other firefighters. She is set to retire this summer on her 60th birthday.

Corporal Brad Rendall – RCMP

Cpl. Brad Rendall joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 2002 and has been with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment since 2008. In the Spring of 2019, Brad started the Chilliwack RCMP’s Community Response Team which provides outreach support to those experiencing homelessness in our community. He regularly provides support to those with mental health and addiction-related issues and has recently teamed up with outreach workers to establish a more efficient solution aimed at providing resources. His dedication and commitment to our community extends beyond his job, as he volunteers his time to coach youth basketball and support Special Olympics.