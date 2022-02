Chilliwack – The annual Coldest Night of the Year walk (Chilliwack) was in the drizzle on Saturday night, February 26.

The walk benefits many people in our community that Ann Davis Transition Society provide services to.

In 2021, that was over 13,000 people.

2022 Chilliwack Coldest Night of the Year

2022 Chilliwack Coldest Night of the Year – Chilliwack-Kent Kelli Paddon

2022 Chilliwack Coldest Night of the Year – Former Chilliwack Mayor and chillTV Host Clint Hames