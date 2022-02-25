UPDATE – When Not An Animal Activist, Zoe Peled is Vying to be on the Cover of Inked Magazine (To Help Animals) – Advance to Cover Girl Quarter Final

Fraser Valley – FEBRUARY 25 UPDATE – Zoe Peled is best known as a spokesperson for Ban Fur Farms BC (BFFBC). She has been vocal about Fraser Valley fur farms and how they should be permanently shut down.(She penned an opinion piece which ran on FVN in July 2021 and can be found here. )

Zoe is currently vying to be on the cover for Inked Magazine and should she win, would take the prize money and contribute to animal rights groups.

From her Facebook on February 25 (She received the info on her 37th birthday) :

Well, this has been a damn eventful birthday! I have some exciting news to share. I found out that because I stayed first in my preliminary group, I have officially advanced to the Inked Cover Gil Contest quarter finals! The *only* reason that happened is because of many, many humans who have been consistently voting and sharing for over ONE MONTH. If you are one of them, your efforts do not go unseen, and thank you for staying the course with me. The next round of voting is live, and continues for six days. [I am currently 11th in the quarter finals and I believe I need to stay in the top five to advance]. The link to vote is at the bottom of this post. For folks just tuning in, if I win, I am splitting all of the prize money between A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary and HugABull Advocacy & Rescue Society.Alongside that brilliance, thank you to everyone who took a moment to write yesterday, and who have shared and donated to my annual birthday fundraiser. This year, we are supporting Pawsitive Beginnings Inc and the Vancouver Black Library. Donate to some very important organizations, and you get chances to win goodies from some of the best o’ the best.

Details in the slides. Here is the voting link: https://cover.inkedmag.com/2022/zoe-peled . Thank you for making the first 24 hours of 37 AMAZING.

Zoe describes herself as – Your friendly neighbourhood activist, change-maker, and badass, raising awareness for rescued animals + bully breeds.

She is now merging that passion with another. Raising money and vying to be on the cover of Inked Magazine. “I am through to the top 15 [in my group], in the #inkedcovergirl contest. Voting continues until February 10 [this Thursday], when each group is narrowed to 10. Then those contenders advance to the final round.”

From her Facebook page:

These tattoos can help animals: here’s how! This year, due mostly in part to the urging of Jennifer Cella, I am a finalist in the Inked Magazine Cover Girl Quest. The Magazine hosts this initiative, to find a contender who will participate in a major photo shoot, grace the cover, and take home $25,000. Here’s the thing: I’ll take the cover happily [and would be damn delighted to have a powerhouse in her late 30’s on it], but I’m not bringing home any of that money.Instead, if I make it that far, I’ll be donating all of the money to HugABull Advocacy & Rescue Society and A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary [half each being $12,500], and making a hell of a lot of noise about those two wonderful organizations along the way.Hugabull is an organization [comprised of all volunteers], who rescue, foster, and facilitate crucial outreach and education for bully breeds and pibbles. They work to address the false stereotypes around pibbles, and save many pups along the way.Home for Hooves is a farm rescue sanctuary on Vancouver Island, offering home and care to over 170 residents. These animals have been rescued, abandoned, escaped the industry, or navigate extreme/unique medical situations.These groups do incredible, important, and crucial work. This is an opportunity to raise the volume for both of them, get them some money, and celebrate tattoo culture and art along the way. Win, win and win. This is generated by public support and voting. Meaning: save this link, vote, vote again, and share it with the whole damn world. Most impact = voting once a day. The first round of “cuts” takes place in 16 days.Next stop: $25,000 for Hugabull + Home for Hooves. Let’s go! https://cover.inkedmag.com/2022/zoe-peled

