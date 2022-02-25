Route Renumbering in Chilliwack Transit System Starts March 27

Chilliwack/Victoria – BC Transit is informing customers that several transit routes are being renumbered in the Chilliwack Transit System effective March 27, 2022.

Routes are being renumbered in order to avoid confusion between the Central Fraser Valley Transit System and the Chilliwack Transit System, as there are duplicate route numbers. While this has not been an issue to this point, with the introduction of new automatic vehicle location technology being installed on buses throughout the province, the renumbering of some routes is necessary.

While route names will not change, not having duplicate route numbers will help avoid confusion for transit users planning their routes between multiple systems. Transit users should look for temporary signage at bus stops until permanent signage is installed.

FVX#66 Fraser Valley Express will not change numbers.

BC Transit

The new route numbers are:

Current: Changing to: 1 Veddar 51 Veddar 2 Evans 52 Evans 3 Chilliwack 53 Chilliwack 4 Promontory 54 Promontory 5 Yarrow – Greendale 55 Yarrow – Greendale 6 Cultus Lake 56 Cultus Lake 7 Broadway 57 Broadway 8 Tyson 58 Tyson 9 Industrial 59 Industrial 11 Agassiz – Harrison 71 Agassiz – Harrison 22 Hope 72 Hope

Please check https://www.bctransit.com/chilliwack/home or pick up a new rider’s guide for all route renumbering details.

BC Transit encourages customers to also check for alerts regularly and sign up to receive route-specific email notifications at https://www.bctransit.com/chilliwack/schedules-and-maps/alerts

BC Transit appreciates the understanding of customers during this time and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.