Mike Farnworth, BC Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine -$1M to Red Cross, Pulls Russian Liquor Off BC Store Shelves

Victoria – Mike Farnworth, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

“We join the Prime Minister and allied nations in deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Our province stands with those who understand Europe’s peace following two world wars depends on respecting international law.

“Today, British Columbia is contributing $1 million for the Red Cross to support the people of Ukraine who are suffering from this illegal act of war.

“As we stand with those who want to live in peace and against those who commit deplorable and illegal acts of aggression, we have put an immediate halt to the importing and sale of Russian liquor products from our BC Liquor Stores and provincial liquor distribution centres. 

“We are working with Ottawa on how British Columbia can support the co-ordinated sanctions from the federal government.”

