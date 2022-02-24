New Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon Crosswalk Signals Installed at Several Locations Throughout Chiliwack

Chilliwack – New Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon crosswalk signals have been installed at several locations, including Thomas Road at the Promontory pathway, and Vedder Road at Morton.

What is an RRFB?

Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) are rectangular in shape, have high-intensity signal heads that flash in a wig-wag, rapid flickering pattern once activated. They have been shown to significantly improve driver compliance at crosswalks.

Project Details

The City of Chilliwack has made significant improvements to pedestrian crossings over the last few years and now has seven fully signalized pedestrian crossings and 34 Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) crossings. See installation sites here

Ongoing evaluations and the adding of crosswalk/crossing improvements will continue each year as the City experiences ongoing growth and the development of the Active Transportation Plan

Substantially Complete Sites (2022)

Sylvan Road at Teskey/Lutz Road

Vedder Road at Morton Road

Yale Road at McGrath Road

Thomas Road at Promontory Pathway

Education

Visit our Safer City page to learn about the rules of using a RRFB