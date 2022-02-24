FILMING in Maple Ridge – King Fu at Ridge Studios and Memorial Peace Park – Friday February 25

Maple Ridge – Film crews will be in Maple Ridge on Friday February 25, for the filming of episode 212 of Kung Fu.
Filming at Ridge Studios from 0930AM – 1200PM
Filming at Memorial Peace Park Bandstand from 1200PM – 0400PM
No Parking signs on East Side of 224 St in front of Walmart
Three minute traffic control on Haney Place loop during MPP Filming.
Please see Letters and Map for more details.
From Creative BC:
|KUNG FU – Season 2
|Local Production Company: 3253 Production Services Inc.
|Executive Producer: David Madden, Martin Gero, Christina M. Kim, Robert Berens
|Producer: Ian Smith
|Director: Richard Speight Jr., Kristin Windell
|Production Manager: Ines Eisses
|Production Coordinator: Hannah Lenahan
|Location Manager: Shane C. Lennox
|Assistant Location Manager: Richard Bell, Nigel Haynes, Kerry Pearson
|BG Casting: Sara Brown
No comment yet, add your voice below!