Skip to content

FILMING in Maple Ridge – King Fu at Ridge Studios and Memorial Peace Park – Friday February 25

  1. Home
  2. Arts and Entertainment
  3. Business
  4. FILMING in Maple Ridge – King Fu at Ridge Studios and Memorial Peace Park – Friday February 25

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Maple Ridge – Film crews will be in Maple Ridge on Friday February 25, for the filming of episode 212 of Kung Fu.

Filming at Ridge Studios from 0930AM – 1200PM

Filming at Memorial Peace Park Bandstand from 1200PM – 0400PM

No Parking signs on East Side of 224 St in front of Walmart

Three minute traffic control on Haney Place loop during MPP Filming.

Please see Letters and Map for more details. 

From Creative BC:

KUNG FU – Season 2
Local Production Company: 3253 Production Services Inc.
Executive Producer: David Madden, Martin Gero, Christina M. Kim, Robert Berens
Producer: Ian Smith
Director: Richard Speight Jr., Kristin Windell
Production Manager: Ines Eisses
Production Coordinator: Hannah Lenahan
Location Manager: Shane C. Lennox
Assistant Location Manager: Richard Bell, Nigel Haynes, Kerry Pearson
BG Casting: Sara Brown

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

16 − one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts