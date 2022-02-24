Chilliwack Council Appoints New Chief Administrative Officer as Current CAO Announces Plans for Retirement

Chilliwack – After 26 years with the City of Chilliwack, Chief Administrative Officer Peter Monteith has announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2022.

Peter Monteith began his career in local government in 1986 in Brandon, Manitoba. In 1996, he took a position with the City of Chilliwack as the Manager of Development Services. Other positions with the City of Chilliwack included Manager of Business Development, Director of Development, and Deputy CAO, before being appointed Chief Administrative Officer in 2005. During his time with the City of Chilliwack, Monteith played an integral role advancing the City’s strategic and operational goals while managing a strong senior leadership team. Following his retirement as Chief Administrative Officer, Monteith will move into a liaison position at Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation.

“I would like to personally thank Peter Monteith for his many years of service,” said Mayor Popove. “Through my time as Mayor, and on Council, Peter’s knowledge of local government, his quick wit and passion for the community have been an invaluable resource, and I know he will continue to thoughtfully serve the community while at Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation.”

In light of Peter Monteith’s retirement, Chilliwack City Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Crosman to the role of Chief Administrative Officer.

Chris Crosman grew up in Chilliwack, and has extensive knowledge and experience in local government. He started his career as a Chartered Accountant articling in Chilliwack, during which time, he acted as the auditor for the City of Chilliwack. In 1997, he started working for the City of Chilliwack in the Finance Department, before becoming the City’s Director of Finance. Other positions with the City of Chilliwack include serving as the General Manager of Operational Services, and Director of Development and Regulatory Enforcement Services. In addition to these roles, he has been the City’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer since 2012.

“Chilliwack City Council is pleased to appoint Chris Crosman to the role of Chief Administrative Officer, effective July 1, 2022. Chris has been a valuable asset to the City of Chilliwack for approximately 25 years and we are confident that his extensive municipal experience and local knowledge make him the right choice for this important role,” said Mayor Popove.

The appointment of Chris Crosman to the Chief Administrative Officer role will take effect on July 1, 2022.