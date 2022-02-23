Two Seriously Hurt in Abbotsford After Driver Speeds from Police – Twice – IIO Investigating Police Chase Procedure

Abbosford – On Wednesday(February 23 @ 12:10PM, the AbbyPDGang Crime Unit officers attempted a traffic stop of a black SUV westbound along Highway 1 at Bradner Road. Officers reported the vehicle failed to stop, resulting in officers disengaging.

At 12:20pm, officers re-located the suspect vehicle parked on the shoulder of the Highway at the Mt Lehman exit. A male believed to be the driver had exited the car. Upon seeing the police, the male re-entered the suspect vehicle and fled a second time from police.

Shortly after, the suspect vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle along Highway 1 east of Mt Lehman Road. Both the civilian and the suspect were injured and transported to the hospital with serious,but non-life-threatening,injuries.

The suspect driver remains in police custody.

The BC Highway Patrol is currently on scene investigating the collisio nwith the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

As a result of the collision, the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC) has asserted jurisdiction.

Anyone in the area at the time of this incident who may have dashcam video or information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225