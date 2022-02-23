COVID -19 Rapid Tests for People 70+ Will Be Available at Pharmacies

Victoria – People aged 70 years and older will soon have access to rapid antigen tests through community pharmacies at no cost.

B.C. is expecting to receive an additional 12 million tests from the federal government within the next four weeks, which will support the province’s strategy to further distribute tests to members of the broader community.

For more information on the government’s distribution of rapid tests: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/testing

“We started using rapid tests to protect those most vulnerable in our province, including those in long-term care, and now that we have at-home rapid tests available, we are expanding that strategy by making them available to all people 70 years and older,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer. “This will allow people to quickly test for COVID-19 when they have symptoms so they can keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

This week, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the BC Pharmacy Association, is shipping COVID-19 rapid tests to community pharmacies throughout the province. Starting as early as this Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, people aged 70 years and older can pick up one kit containing five tests every 28 days from participating pharmacies at no cost. Individuals must present their personal health number when picking up the kit or, if others are picking up kits on their behalf, in addition to the individual’s name and personal health number, date of birth must also be supplied.