BC Electoral Boundaries Commission Wants Your Say

Victoria – — The British Columbia Electoral Boundaries Commission is reviewing the province’s electoral district boundaries and invites input from the public.

The independent and non-partisan Commission was appointed last October to consider the area, boundaries and names of British Columbia’s electoral districts for provincial elections. Public input is vital to the Commission’s process. The Commission makes recommendations to the Legislative Assembly to ensure that each electoral district of B.C. has effective representation. The Commission considers the number of people living in the area, geography, demographics, means of communication, means of transportation, and special circumstances in developing its recommendations.

Currently there are 87 electoral districts in B.C. Legislation allows for up to six new electoral districts to be added as part of this review.

The Commission is comprised of Justice Nitya Iyer (Chair), Linda Tynan, a local government management consultant, and Anton Boegman, the province’s Chief Electoral Officer. “We welcome input from all British Columbians early in our process,” says Justice Iyer. “It is important for British Columbians to have a voice in how their communities are represented in the legislature.”

To provide input, British Columbians can attend a public meeting in person or virtually, complete a survey online at bcebc.ca, or contact the Commission directly. The deadline for preliminary input is May 31, 2022.

Public meetings are scheduled for the week of March 7 in the Lower Mainland; see bcebc.ca/your-voice/public-meetings/ for details. Meeting dates and times for the rest of the province are being finalized and will be published as soon as possible. All public meetings will be promoted through print, radio, and online advertising in local communities.

The Commission must publish its preliminary report by October 21, 2022. After the preliminary report is published there will be another round of public consultation before the Commission submits its final report.

For more information, visit bcebc.ca.