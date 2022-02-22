Yarrow’s Inspired Arts and Gifts To Close Permanently in Mid-May

Yarrow – The owners of Yarrow’s Inspired Arts and Gifts have made the difficult decision to close forever. It was always part of any stop in Yarrow, but the recent challenges have left them no choice but to close.

In a post to Yarrow Community Happenings on Facebook: With a heavy heart, I (the owners) am sad to announce effective mid-May 2022 Inspired Arts and Gifts in Yarrow B. C. will close permanently.

Numerous challenging events of the past few years along with the end of the store lease have all combined to make this very difficult decision. The liquidation sale will start this weekend and will include all inventory, antique furniture and store fixtures.

Open: Thursdays to Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm and Sundays 11 am to 4 pm.