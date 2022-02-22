Ruth and Naomi’s Operating Extreme Weather Shelter in Chilliwack During Cold Snap

Chilliwack – As the arctic outflow has settled in over the Fraser Valley for the next few days, the obvious concerns for the homeless are being addressed as best as providers can.

Cheryl Giesbrecht, Executive Assistant for Ruth and Naomi’s Mission told FVN: The Extreme Weather Shelter is currently operational and being run out of the Cheam View Church at the corner of Spadina and Yale (across from the Downtown Chilliwack Save On Foods). It will remain open until the end of the week at a minimum to help shelter people during the cold snap. There are 15 beds out of that location. The Pathways overnight shelter out of RAN Main (Fletcher and Margaret) is also open to additional people. The contact is for 32 however RAN were up to 46 Monday night. RAN will accept as many people as we can safely accommodate.