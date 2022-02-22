Chilliwack-Hope NDP AGM, Sunday March 6

Chilliwack – While we had a federal election in 2021 where Chilliwack-Hope MP , Conservative Mark Strahl was re-elected, that doesn’t mean other parties take time off.

DJ Pohl ran as the NDP candidate. On February 9 of this year, Pohl was acclaimed as BCGEU Local 1204 Chair. Pohl is also President of Fraser Valley Labour Council.

New Democrats in the riding will gather virtually on Sunday March 6 in Chilliwack-Hope for the NDP 2022 AGM.

Pre-register to receive an invite link to the meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZcsdeusrzsrGdNRa…