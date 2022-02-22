Agassiz Speedway/Chilliwack Chiefs Double Header Games – Friday and Saturday (26 & 27) at Coliseum

Chilliwack/Agassiz – The first promo event of the year for Agassiz Speedway will be at the Chilliwack Chiefs doubleheader games this weekend Feb 26 and 27 at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Rick Rogers Midget class # 03 and Troy Globe Midget class # 11 will be onsite at the coliseum.

You can visit the display on the inside concourse level of the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Two Midget Class race cars on will be on display. Photo ops for the kids as well.

Agassiz Speedway will be giving away tickets to races for the 2022 season as well as hats and shirts and schedules to promote the Agassiz Speedway facility and it’s cars and talented drivers.