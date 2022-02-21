Skip to content

Registration for Vendors for 2022 Chilliwack Community Market

Chilliwack – Downtown Chilliwack Community Market 2022 season will be Sundays, May 29th to September 18th.

You can’t “beet” this (see what we did there)!

Applications are now open for growers, makers, bakers, artists, and musicians.

Website information is here.

