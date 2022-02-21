Registration for Vendors for 2022 Chilliwack Community Market

Chilliwack – Downtown Chilliwack Community Market 2022 season will be Sundays, May 29th to September 18th.
You can’t “beet” this (see what we did there)!
Applications are now open for growers, makers, bakers, artists, and musicians.
Chilliwack – Downtown Chilliwack Community Market 2022 season will be Sundays, May 29th to September 18th.
You can’t “beet” this (see what we did there)!
Applications are now open for growers, makers, bakers, artists, and musicians.
Chilliwack – Downtown Chilliwack Community Market 2022 season will be Sundays, May 29th to September 18th. You can’t “beet” this (see what we did there)!
Victoria -In a February 19 media briefing, an improvement to the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) Use Regulation is part of the StrongerBC Economic Plan. This
Chilliwack – What started out as a Sunday morning one off Tweet on Twitter from Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl, quickly escalated into one of the
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday February 21, 2022. MP Strahl and the “Briane” Tweets, Family Day Holiday.
No comment yet, add your voice below!