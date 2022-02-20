OPINION – Métis Nation British Columbia Sending Delegation to Victoria for the Budget 2022 on Tuesday (February 22)

Surrey – Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC), the government for Métis people in BC, will be sending a delegation to Victoria for the Budget 2022 lockup, to be held on Tuesday February 22.

MNBC is waiting to see if the Province of BC will respond to recommendations from the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services: Report on the Budget 2022 Consultation. The report included the recommendation to, “provide support to the Métis Nation British Columbia for programs and services to Métis people,” in response to a $100-million budget request MNBC submitted. Members of the finance committee also, “discussed the unique needs of Métis people and opportunities to support the Métis Nation British Columbia in the provision of supports and services.”

The 2022 Budget will build on work the Province and MNBC have undertaking in renewing the relationship between both governments. This past November, MNBC and the Province signed a new letter of intent that proposes a new whole of government approach to Métis relations as a partnership that respects Métis self-determination. B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) sets out a “distinctions-based approach” to Indigenous Peoples, which acknowledges Métis are distinct peoples with unique histories and rights. The Draft Action Plan for DRIPA, released by the Province, included the action to, “advance a collaborative, whole-of-government approach in the partnership between Métis Nation British Columbia and the Province of B.C., respecting Métis self-determination and working to establish more flexibility and sustainability in funding.”

“We have made some progress, but our government will look to this Budget as a real indication of which direction the province is going in their renewed relationship with Métis people,” says Lissa Dawn Smith, MNBC President. “Distinctions-based funding that recognizes the distinct culture, heritage and history of our Citizens is key to moving forward. It’s vitally important we put the action into action plan.”

Over the last number of months, MNBC’s Cabinet and staff have met with their provincial counterparts in a variety of Ministries to educate and inform on the budget submission.