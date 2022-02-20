Skip to content

Arctic Outflow Through Wednesday – Valley Low Temps Could Reach Minus 10

  1. Home
  2. Weather & Climate
  3. Arctic Outflow Through Wednesday – Valley Low Temps Could Reach Minus 10

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Fraser Valley – A period of unusually cold temperatures and strong outflow winds is expected for: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound.

Overnight minimum temperatures: Near minus 5 to minus 10, and this will run Monday night through Wednesday night.

A change in the weather is expected as a cold arctic air mass arrives on the B.C. coast Monday. Minimum temperatures near minus 5 to minus 10 will combine with outflow winds to produce cold windchill values near minus 10 to 15 during the overnight period. Temperatures will moderate during the day, but will remain well below seasonal normals.

The outflow winds will be strongest near Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley. There is also a chance of seeing a few light flurries over the Fraser Valley Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm late this week.

https://twitter.com/ww_chilliwack/status/1495616574744580100/photo/1

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

six − 5 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts