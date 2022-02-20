Arctic Outflow Through Wednesday – Valley Low Temps Could Reach Minus 10

Fraser Valley – A period of unusually cold temperatures and strong outflow winds is expected for: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound.

Overnight minimum temperatures: Near minus 5 to minus 10, and this will run Monday night through Wednesday night.

A change in the weather is expected as a cold arctic air mass arrives on the B.C. coast Monday. Minimum temperatures near minus 5 to minus 10 will combine with outflow winds to produce cold windchill values near minus 10 to 15 during the overnight period. Temperatures will moderate during the day, but will remain well below seasonal normals.

The outflow winds will be strongest near Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley. There is also a chance of seeing a few light flurries over the Fraser Valley Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm late this week.

https://twitter.com/ww_chilliwack/status/1495616574744580100/photo/1