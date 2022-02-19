Chilliwack Flight Fest May Take To The Air in 2022 – Volunteers Needed – March 1 Open Meeting

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Airshow – Flight Fest may not be grounded after all. The 2020 and 2021 shows were halted due to COVID, gathering concers as well as sponsorships.

The FVN story from 2021 is here.

In a Facebook page from Chilliwack Flying Club :

This is our official call for volunteers! Our first meeting for the 2022 Flight Fest will be Tuesday, March 1st at 7:00pm at the Chilliwack Flying Club (46200 Airport Road).

If you’re interested in being a part of the 2022 Flight Fest Committee, organizers need vendors, security, grounds, VIP tent, or sponsorship, or just have some awesome new ideas how we can produce a great show for Chilliwack.