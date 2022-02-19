AbbyPD Searching For Missing 36 Year Old Man James Gunderson – May Be Walking to Yarrow

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is trying to locate 36 year-old James GUNDERSON. He was last seen on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Walmart on Vedder Way and may have attempted to walk to Yarrow.
GUNDERSON stands 5’9” tall, has a slim build, light brown hair and goatee, and hazel eyes. He was last observed wearing a blue medical mask, black hoodie, dark blue jeans and running shoes.
Anyone with information about James GUNDERSON is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).
AbbyPD File 2022-7170.
