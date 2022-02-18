Saturday Snowfall Warning for the Coquihalla

Coquihalla (Environment Canada/BC Ministry of Transportation) – As the Family Day Log weekend gets into gear, a reminder that your will still need the snow tires on as another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla and other interior highways has been posted.

3:10 PM PST Friday 18 February 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Heavy snow is expected for the interior highways.



Locations: Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.



Time span: Saturday morning to Saturday night.



Total Snowfall Accumulation: 20 to 25 cm.



Remarks: A frontal system will bring heavy snow to the B.C. interior highways starting Saturday morning. Total snowfall accumulation will reach 20 to 25 cm by Sunday morning. Snowfall will taper off to a few flurries on Sunday.