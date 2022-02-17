Skip to content

UPDATE – Walk For Ethan – Former Rosedale School Student Fighting Cancer – Imagine High Joined with Rosedale in Support Walk (VIDEOS)

Rosedale/Chilliwack – Ethan Flemming was a student at Rosedale Traditional Community School and now a student at A D Rundle. However, Ethan is battling cancer for a third time in his young 16 year lifetime.

He is currently doing chemo at BC Children’s Hospital while the family is staying at Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver.

On Thursday February 17, Rosedale students along with an RCMP escort walked through Rosedale, in support of Ethan.

Walk for Ethan – Rosedale Traditional School – Feb 17,2022/FVN

Stephanie Tizzard and Erin McAstocker with the school were part of the organizing team to put the event together. You are asked to wear green in his honour. While there are mounting bills for medical issues as well as basic living expenses, the goal is more awareness rather than a sum total of cash.

….and let Ethan know he and his family are not alone.

Information can be found through the school’s Facebook page.

UPDATE – Imagine High in Chilliwack will also be part of the walk.

May be an image of text that says 'IMAGINE HIGH STUDENTS WILL BE JOINING IN THE RCTS WALK FOR ETHAN THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17 Το support Ethan (a much loved member of our school community) in his medical journey we will be encouraging students to bring in donations to support the Fleming family in this difficult time. Please return all donations to your core teachers by February 15th. WEAR GREEN ON THIS DAY TO SUPPORT ETHAN (HIS FAVOURITE COLOUR)'

