Tax Tips from Lorne Oss – Chartered Professional Accountant

Fraser Valley (Lorne Oss CPA) – You should be receiving those lovely notices for your income tax filing.
T-4’s, T-5’s etc.
The tax filing deadline and payment deadline is April 30th.
Please be aware that if you bring us your tax return during the last week of April, we might not be able to finish it before the deadline.
Helpful hints:
- If you have a lot of prescription meds you can ask your pharmacy to print out a list. So much easier than adding them up and hoping you didn’t miss any! Most other practitioners such as dentists, chiropractors, massage therapists, etc. will also do this for you.
- Try not to use too many staples – we have to take them all out to scan your documents. Once scanned, we have a record that can be sent to CRA if you are audited.
- To make it a little easier for you to get organized and decide what to bring with you, I have included a list of the papers you may need to collect. Starting this week, the office will be open Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Don’t get caught by Scam Artists
There seem to be new scams and frauds show up everyday! Be aware that although the CRA may phone to ask about a tax debt or start an audit process they will never ask you for your Social Insurance Number or Credit Card information or demand instant payment. If you are not sure if it is a legitimate call, you can call for verification at 1-800-959-8281.
INFORMATION REQUESTED
Any relevant personal information that changed in 2021 such as marriage changes or birth of a child, or changed address
information on the sale of any real estate, including your personal residence
Any T-Slips that you receive :
T-4 T-5 WCB
T-4A T-4 RSP / RIF E.I.
OAP / CPP T-3 (note that many T-3’s do not arrive until April)
Salesperson expenses (include T-2200)
Medical receipts
Union dues
Child care expense receipts
Donations
Interest on investment loans
Tuition Receipts
Support payments made Support payments received
interest on student loans
RRSP contributions
any tax installments paid
Child sport dues & arts and culture dues are no longer allowed
Investments – if you sold any in 2021
How much did they sell for?
What did you originally pay for them?
Were there any selling costs?
Medical Receipts
these include dental, chiro, glasses, drugs, and also medical insurance, travel medical
If you have a lot of prescriptions you can get a printout from your drug store
Foreign Property Information If the total original cost of combined foreign property / investments
is over $100,000 you are required to report this on your tax return.
Rental Income – address of property
Rental receipts
Expense receipts or list: advertising, insurance, interest, repairs,
professional fees, property taxes, utilities, travel and any other items
that you feel relate
Home based business
mortgage interest
property taxes
utilities
insurance
Vehicle: fuel, insurance, repairs, loan interest
Lorne Oss, CPA CGA
Chartered Professional Accountant
46635 Elliot Ave telephone 604-792-1313
email: lorne@lorneoss.com
