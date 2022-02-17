Skip to content

Tax Tips from Lorne Oss – Chartered Professional Accountant

Fraser Valley (Lorne Oss CPA) – You should be receiving those lovely notices for your income tax filing.

T-4’s, T-5’s etc.

The tax filing deadline and payment deadline is April 30th.
Please be aware that if you bring us your tax return during the last week of April, we might not be able to finish it before the deadline.

Helpful hints:

  • If you have a lot of prescription meds you can ask your pharmacy to print out a list.  So much easier than adding them up and hoping you didn’t miss any!  Most other practitioners such as dentists, chiropractors, massage therapists, etc. will also do this for you.
  • Try not to use too many staples – we have to take them all out to scan your documents.  Once scanned, we have a record that can be sent to CRA if you are audited.
  • To make it a little easier for you to get organized and decide what to bring with you, I have included a list of the papers you may need to collect. Starting this week, the office will be open Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Don’t get caught by Scam Artists
There seem to be new scams and frauds show up everyday!  Be aware that although the CRA may phone to ask about a tax debt or start an audit process they will never ask you for your Social Insurance Number or Credit Card information or demand instant payment.  If you are not sure if it is a legitimate call, you can call for verification at 1-800-959-8281.

INFORMATION REQUESTED 
Any relevant personal information that changed in 2021 such as marriage changes or birth of a child, or changed address

information on the sale of any real estate, including your personal residence 

Any T-Slips that you receive :                       
    T-4        T-5        WCB            
    T-4A        T-4 RSP / RIF    E.I.            
    OAP / CPP    T-3   (note that many T-3’s do not arrive until April)    

    Salesperson expenses (include T-2200)    
    Medical receipts         
    Union dues            
    Child care expense receipts       
    Donations               
    Interest on investment loans
    Tuition Receipts       
    Support payments made        Support payments received  
    interest on student loans
    RRSP contributions
    any tax installments paid
    Child sport dues & arts and culture dues are no longer allowed            

Investments – if you sold any in 2021                    
    How much did they sell for?                    
    What did you originally pay for them?                
    Were there any selling costs?                    

Medical Receipts                            
    these include dental, chiro, glasses, drugs, and also medical insurance, travel medical     
    If you have a lot of prescriptions you can get a printout from your drug store    

Foreign Property Information    If the total original cost of combined foreign property / investments
            is over $100,000 you are required to report this on your tax return.

Rental Income  –  address of property                    
    Rental receipts                        
    Expense receipts or list: advertising, insurance, interest, repairs,        
    professional fees, property taxes, utilities, travel and any other items        
    that you feel relate                        

Home based business                        
    mortgage interest                        
    property taxes                        
    utilities                            
    insurance

 Vehicle: fuel, insurance, repairs, loan interest       

Lorne Oss, CPA CGA
Chartered Professional Accountant

46635 Elliot Ave      telephone 604-792-1313
                                email: lorne@lorneoss.com

