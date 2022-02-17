Tax Tips from Lorne Oss – Chartered Professional Accountant

Fraser Valley (Lorne Oss CPA) – You should be receiving those lovely notices for your income tax filing.

T-4’s, T-5’s etc.

The tax filing deadline and payment deadline is April 30th.

Please be aware that if you bring us your tax return during the last week of April, we might not be able to finish it before the deadline.



Helpful hints:

If you have a lot of prescription meds you can ask your pharmacy to print out a list. So much easier than adding them up and hoping you didn’t miss any! Most other practitioners such as dentists, chiropractors, massage therapists, etc. will also do this for you.

Try not to use too many staples – we have to take them all out to scan your documents. Once scanned, we have a record that can be sent to CRA if you are audited.

To make it a little easier for you to get organized and decide what to bring with you, I have included a list of the papers you may need to collect. Starting this week, the office will be open Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Don’t get caught by Scam Artists

There seem to be new scams and frauds show up everyday! Be aware that although the CRA may phone to ask about a tax debt or start an audit process they will never ask you for your Social Insurance Number or Credit Card information or demand instant payment. If you are not sure if it is a legitimate call, you can call for verification at 1-800-959-8281.

INFORMATION REQUESTED

Any relevant personal information that changed in 2021 such as marriage changes or birth of a child, or changed address



information on the sale of any real estate, including your personal residence



Any T-Slips that you receive :

T-4 T-5 WCB

T-4A T-4 RSP / RIF E.I.

OAP / CPP T-3 (note that many T-3’s do not arrive until April)



Salesperson expenses (include T-2200)

Medical receipts

Union dues

Child care expense receipts

Donations

Interest on investment loans

Tuition Receipts

Support payments made Support payments received

interest on student loans

RRSP contributions

any tax installments paid

Child sport dues & arts and culture dues are no longer allowed



Investments – if you sold any in 2021

How much did they sell for?

What did you originally pay for them?

Were there any selling costs?



Medical Receipts

these include dental, chiro, glasses, drugs, and also medical insurance, travel medical

If you have a lot of prescriptions you can get a printout from your drug store



Foreign Property Information If the total original cost of combined foreign property / investments

is over $100,000 you are required to report this on your tax return.



Rental Income – address of property

Rental receipts

Expense receipts or list: advertising, insurance, interest, repairs,

professional fees, property taxes, utilities, travel and any other items

that you feel relate



Home based business

mortgage interest

property taxes

utilities

insurance



Vehicle: fuel, insurance, repairs, loan interest



Lorne Oss, CPA CGA

Chartered Professional Accountant

46635 Elliot Ave telephone 604-792-1313

email: lorne@lorneoss.com