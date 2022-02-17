Skip to content

Earlybird RV Show and Sale at Tradex – February 17 – 20

Abbotsford – The 2022 Earlybird RV Show & Sale is British Columbia’s premier RV show and sale.

It returns to Tradex in Abbotsford February 17-20.

The Earlybird RV Show & Sale features over 120,000 square feet of indoor display space to showcase the latest and greatest recreational vehicles, over 30 booth exhibitors, and much more.Circle it on your calendar and make your way down to Tradex in Abbotsford.

The full list of exhibitors can be found here: http://www.rvshowsbc.com/earlybird/exhibitor-list/


