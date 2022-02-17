Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire – RV on Private Property Near Island 22 Goes Up In Flames

Chilliwack – On Wednesday afternoon (February16th @4:30PM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire in the 45000 block of Cartmell Rd.

Approximately 10 Firefighters responded and upon arriving on scene, observed heavy, black smoke and flame coming from a 20-foot long trailer located in an encampment near Island 22 park.

Crews quickly deployed and successfully extinguished the fire, however the trailer sustained heavy fire damage.There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The cause of this fire appears to be accidental and the Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public to:

-Always use portable generators in well-ventilated areas outside away from all doors, windows and vent openings

-Always use and charge lithium-ion batteries in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

