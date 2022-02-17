Skip to content

Bomb Threat Called Into Abby’s ￼Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School

Abbotsford – Just as classes were starting ( February 17th, @08:35AM), school administration from Colleen & Gordie Howe contacted the Abbotsford Police Department advising that a bomb threat to the school was received.

Given the nature of the threat, Colleen & Gordie Howe was immediately put into Lockdown as per standard procedures. As well, noting the proximity to WJ Mouat Secondary, WJ Mouat Secondary was placed into Shelter in place as a precaution.

Upon arrival, members of AbbyPD evacuated all students & staff from Colleen & Gordie Howein a controlled fashion, relocating them to nearby offsite locations.

The Lockdown and Shelter in place have now been lifted. Throughout the entire incident, all students & staff were safe and accounted for. No one was injured. Students & staff returned to their classes with normal school operations resuming.

All school families will be receiving an email surrounding Thursday’s incident through the Abbotsford School District.

AbbyPD continues to investigate the origin of the received threat& confirms that there is no ongoing risk to the safety and security of the students& staff of Colleen & Gordie Howe.

AbbyPD file 2022-6952

