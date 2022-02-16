Skip to content

Volunteers Needed to Remove Invasive Plants at Cultus Lake’s Sunnyside Campground- February 26

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Park) – Bring your gloves, rakes and clippers to Sunnyside Campground on Saturday, February 26, and join members of the Environmental and Public Area’s Planning Committee to remove ivy and other invasive plant species from the greenspaces

Trees and plants within the park are greatly impacted by multiple invasive species, preventing them from continued healthy growth.

If you would like to participate and make an impact within the community, meet the group at Noon at Sunnyside Campground’s group campsite A, east of the Marina.

Cultus Lake Park staff will retrieve all the piles of removed invasive species from the campground and dispose appropriately.

If you have any questions, contact Kathie Vander Helm, member of the Environmental and Public Area’s Planning Committee at kathievh@gmail.com.

Cultus Lake Park Feb 2022 Cleanup

