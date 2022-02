Chilliwack – The next regular Prostate Cancer Support group meeting for Chilliwack is Thursday, March 3rd at 7:00 PM and will be offered by web conference.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Richard Wassersug, speaking about his personal experience with Prostate Cancer and ADT. Also the psychological effects of androgen and estrogens on males.

Attendees may ask questions on the chat line.

Everyone is welcome.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506.